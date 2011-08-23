(Adds details)
* Arsenal agree to sell Nasri
* Nasri set to follow Fabregas out of Arsenal
LONDON, Aug 23 Arsenal have agreed to sell
French midfielder Samir Nasri to their Premier League rivals
Manchester City, the London club said on Tuesday.
Nasri has been omitted from the Arsenal squad travelling to
Italy for Wednesday's Champions league playoff second leg
against Udinese.
"Arsenal can confirm that they have agreed terms for Samir
Nasri to move to Manchester City," Arsenal said in a statement
on their website, adding that Nasri was on his way to Manchester
for a medical on Tuesday afternoon.
Nasri is set to become the second key Arsenal player to
leave the club this month after Barcelona signed captain Cesc
Fabregas for a reported fee of around 40 million euros ($56.9
million).
City had already laid out around 50 million pounds in this
month's transfer window on Argentina forward Sergio Aguero,
French left-back Gael Clichy -- also bought from Arsenal -- and
Montenegro defender Stefan Savic.
Since being taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in
August 2008, City have spent an unprecedented amount for British
football on buying top players.
In 2009, they bought Carlos Tevez, Gareth Barry and Emmanuel
Adebayor. During the August 2010 transfer window their outlay
was around 130 million on players such as Yaya Toure, David
Silva and Mario Balotelli.
Under Roberto Mancini, who took over as manager in late
2009, City finished third in the Premier League last season, one
place above Arsenal. City also won the FA Cup, their first major
trophy in 35 years.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is under increasing pressure
from fans to buy a big-name player to replace Fabregas and
Nasri, and to end the club's six-year trophy drought.
Arsenal lead Udinese 1-0 after the first leg of their
Champions League playoff. City qualified directly for the group
stages of the competition.
(Reporting By Robert Woodward, editing by Ed Osmond)