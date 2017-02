MANCHESTER, England Aug 24 Manchester City have signed French midfielder Samir Nasri from Arsenal on a four-year contract, Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday.

Local media reported the transfer fee for the 24-year-old was around 25 million pounds ($41 million).