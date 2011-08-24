LONDON Aug 24 Manchester City's latest
big-money signing Samir Nasri's mind was made up about leaving
Arsenal once fellow Frenchman Patrick Vieira told him his new
club was the "place to be".
"When a player like this tells you Manchester City is the
place to be, because it's the club of the future, they want to
win everything and they have a big project, you have to listen,"
Nasri told the City website (www.mcfc.co.uk).
The versatile 24-year-old attacking midfielder, capable of
playing through the middle or down the wing, signed for City on
Wednesday for a reported 25 million pounds ($41 million) after
protracted negotiations.
Vieira, formerly of Arsenal, AC and Inter Milan, Juventus
and Manchester City, who won the 1998 World Cup and 2000
European championship, retired in July and now works in
Manchester as the club's football development executive.
Nasri also had advice from former Arsenal team mates Gael
Clichy and Kolo Toure, both now at City.
"I spoke to them a lot, as well as Patrick Vieira," he said.
"They know the difference between Arsenal and Man City, for me
that made a big difference."
Londoners Arsenal have not won a trophy since the 2005 FA
Cup, and while City's triumph in the same competition in May
ended a 35-year silverware drought, the world's richest club
have not clinched a league title for 43 years.
In his video interview on City's website, Nasri was not
bothered by the largely empty trophy cabinet at his new club,
and was excited at the prospect of linking up with the likes of
Carlos Tevez, Sergio Aguero and David Silva.
"When you arrive at a club you want to play with big
players. I'm just happy to be in this dressing room and I can't
wait to play with them," he said.
"In France they call Man City the 'Galacticos' like it was
with Real Madrid and Zidane."
Vieira's 1998 World Cup team mate Zinedine Zidane followed
Portugal's Luis Figo to the Spanish capital in 2001, after which
Brazil's Ronaldo and Englishman David Beckham signed for Real,
all for huge fees.
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
