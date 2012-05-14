LONDON May 14 Former Manchester United defender
Gary Neville has been named as part of new England manager Roy
Hodgson's coaching staff, the Football Association said on
Monday.
Neville, who has impressed as a TV analyst since hanging up
his boots, will join Ray Lewington and goalkeeping coaches Ray
Clemence and Dave Watson at the European Championship that
starts next month.
The FA said Neville, who won every domestic honour with
United, played 85 times for England and featured at two World
Cups, had agreed a four-year contract.
"Roy asking me to be a part of his staff and to work with
the national team is not only an honour but a very special
moment for me," Neville said in a statement.
"I had absolutely no hesitation in accepting this role and I
am relishing the opportunity to work alongside Roy and the team
at the Euros and through to the next two tournaments."
Hodgson, who will name his Euro 2012 squad on Wednesday,
said Neville would bring a wealth of experience.
"Gary has achieved so much in the game as a player with
Manchester United and England," Hodgson, who signed off as West
Bromwich Albion manager on Sunday, said.
"He has obtained UEFA coaching qualifications and will be
tremendously respected by the players because of his vast
experience as a player.
"At my first meeting with the FA, I explained that Gary was
someone I wanted as part of my staff. I think it is very
important we have a younger coach who knows the dressing room
and is very experienced at international level.
"That he has represented England as a player at five major
tournaments will make him an invaluable member of staff."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)