LONDON Aug 21 England have no chance of winning
a major soccer tournament for at least 10 years because the
country does not produce enough good players, former
international defender Gary Neville has said.
Neville, who retired last season after more than 600 games
for Manchester United and 85 for England, says in his
autobiography "Red" being serialised in the Mail on Sunday
newspaper that his own international career was "a waste of
time".
"We have our football culture in this country based on the
traditional power player and I don't see us competing seriously
for a major tournament for at least 10 years.
"I'm afraid we still have a lot of catching up to do. We are
heading in the right direction.
"But I feel almost sorry for the England players coming
through now because they are caught between these massive
expectations and the reality of being good, sometimes very good,
but probably not of tournament-winning quality."
Neville, who made his England debut in 1995 and played under
five national coaches, also says he shed no tears when the old
Wembley Stadium was knocked down in 2000.
"I was delighted when the tired old ground, with its crap
facilities and its pockets of bitter fans got smashed into
little pieces. I never mourned the Twin Towers, not for a
second."
He says he was regularly abused by groups of supporters at
Wembley while "running up and down the touchline, playing my
guts out for my country," adding: "There have been times I have
reflected on my international career and just thought 'Well that
was a massive waste of time'.
"Sorry for sounding sour but my best mate David Beckham got
butchered after the World Cup in 1998 and then my brother Phil
after Euro 2000.
"Playing for England was one long roller-coaster: some ups
and downs, but also quite a few moments when you're not really
sure if you're enjoying the ride.
"It should be fantastic, the best moments of your life. But
there is no doubt that too many players spend too much time
fearing the consequence of failure when they pull on an England
shirt."
Neville, who now works as a television pundit, said playing
for and winning trophies for United had been far more important
than playing for England.
"I regard myself as patriotic but, truth be told, playing
for England was a bonus. Winning for my club was always the most
important thing and given a straight choice of a European Cup
with United or a European Championship with England, it's United
every time."
