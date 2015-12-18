LONDON Dec 18 Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren has called for patience ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against fellow relegation candidates Aston Villa as they look to record a third successive victory for the first time this season.

McClaren's men, who are 15th in the table and two points above the bottom three, beat Liverpool 2-0 on Dec. 6 before ending Tottenham Hotspur 14-game unbeaten league run thanks to a last-gasp winner from striker Ayoze Perez.

McClaren knows consistency will play a key role in his team's bid to secure their top-flight status for next season.

"We're sixth in the form guide over the last eight games. Consistency is key and getting consistent performance is a platform," McClaren told reporters on Friday.

"Villa is a totally different game. I've watched them three or four times and they have very good players. Let's not get expectations high. We have to do exactly what we have been doing to get results.

"The key is us and the crowd. The key word tomorrow for everybody is patience."

Newcastle have been boosted by the return of combative midfielder Cheick Tiote to first-team training.

The Ivory Coast international has not featured since the 3-0 defeat by surprise leaders Leicester City last month, but is back in contention.

"Cheick Tiote has trained all week so will come into the squad but, that aside, it's the same squad," McClaren said. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)