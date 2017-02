LONDON May 25 Rafael Benitez has signed a three-year contract to stay on as Newcastle United manager, after agreeing to lead their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League, the club said on Wednesday.

"The love I could feel from the fans was a big influence for me in my decision to stay, as was my relationship with (managing director) Lee Charnley and all the staff," Benitez said in a statement on the club website (www.nufc.co.uk).

(Editing by Toby Davis)