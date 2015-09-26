LONDON, Sept 26 Premier League champions Chelsea scored twice late on to salvage a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday, Brazilian duo Ramires and Willian earning Jose Mourinho's side a point.

Goals either side of halftime from Ayoze Perez and Georginio Wijnaldum looked set to earn Newcastle a first league victory of the season but they could not resist Chelsea's late surge.

The draw left the Londoners in 15th place with eight points while Newcastle are second from bottom with three.

Perez lashed Newcastle ahead in the 41st minute with a shot that went in off the post and, despite almost constant Chelsea pressure, Wijnaldum made it 2-0 with a header on the hour.

Ramires fired a thunderbolt into the roof of the net with 12 minutes remaining and Willian then saw his free kick go directly into the net through a crowd of players and unsighted home goalkeeper Tim Krul.