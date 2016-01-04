Jan 4 Newcastle United need to start getting the "fine margins" right if they are to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone, goalkeeper Rob Elliot said after Saturday's 1-0 loss to leaders Arsenal.

Steve McClaren's men missed a host of glorious opportunities to take the lead before Laurent Koscielny's scrappy winner for the hosts in the 72nd minute.

"It's a good start to the New Year in terms of performance, but performances alone aren't good enough. We have to start picking up points, quickly," Elliot told the club's website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"We're not far from cracking it. You can see we're almost there but it's fine margins and getting those things right. Those small things are the difference between winning and losing.

"The potential is there to be seen. I thought we dominated the game from start to finish. They put us under a bit of pressure but not as much as we put them under."

The loss left the Magpies third bottom in the table, two points away from safety.

"It was harsh. I thought we played really well but we've got to start taking our chances. Coming to Arsenal, nobody would have given us a chance, but we performed well," Elliot said.

"Petr Cech was probably their best player, and I had the quietest game I've had in a while, which tells its own story.

Newcastle travel to Watford in the FA Cup on Saturday, followed by home league games against Manchester United and West Ham United. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)