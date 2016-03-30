March 30 Ireland face an anxious wait to discover the extent of Rob Elliot's injury after the Newcastle United goalkeeper hurt his knee in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Slovakia.

Elliot went off 14 minutes into the friendly in Dublin with Ireland manager Martin O'Neill fearing the worst ahead of their appearance at the June 10-July 10 European Championships in France.

"He's not great. He's got a serious knee injury. It's a real disappointment and obviously a dampener on the evening, particularly when he is getting his career together," O'Neill told reporters.

"He was going really well at Newcastle and looking forward to the game and coming here into the squad with a lot of confidence. I have just spoken to the doctor and he's not happy."

Ireland face Belgium, Italy and Sweden in Group E at Euro 2016, while Newcastle face a battle to stay in the Premier League as they sit second bottom with eight games remaining.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)