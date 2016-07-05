Long-serving captain Fabricio Coloccini has decided to end his eight-year association with Championship side Newcastle United after terminating his contract by mutual consent.

After scoring seven times in his 275 appearances during his spell with the Magpies, the 34-year-old defender will return to his native Argentina to join San Lorenzo.

"It is rare in football these days that a player gives such length of service to one club," managing director Lee Charnley told the club's website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"In the eight years he has been with us, Colo has become a firm friend and colleague to many players and staff, past and present, who I know will miss him."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell)