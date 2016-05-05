May 5 Winger Gabriel Obertan and midfielder Sylvain Marveaux have left Newcastle United by mutual consent, the club said. (www.nufc.co.uk).

The Magpies decided to release the French duo, whose contracts were due to expire this summer, as they were unlikely to feature in the club's bid to avoid relegation.

Former Manchester United winger Obertan, 27, joined the club in 2011 and scored three goals in 77 appearances in all competitions, but he has not played for the first team since September.

The 30-year-old Marveaux, who last featured for the club more than two years ago, also joined the side in 2011 but injuries limited him to just 57 appearances in nearly five years. He has scored twice.

A settlement was agreed with the pair earlier this week, allowing them to find new teams, the club said.

Rafael Benitez's men are 17th in the table, just outside the relegation zone. They are one point ahead of Sunderland and two ahead of Norwich but have played one more game than them.

The Magpies will hope to extend their four-game unbeaten run in the league when travel to face relegated Aston Villa on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)