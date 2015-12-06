LONDON Dec 6 Liverpool missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four when they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to lowly Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.

Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, signed from PSV Eindhoven in the close-season, forced Martin Skrtel into an own goal in the 69th minute and then added a second himself in added time.

That gave Newcastle only a second home win of the season and took them above neighbours and relegation rivals Sunderland in the bottom three.

All that Liverpool could point to after a disappointing display was a wrongly-disallowed goal by full-back Alberto Moreno that would have brought them an equaliser 10 minutes from the end.

Juergen Klopp's side remain seventh, six points behind the Champions League places, after only their second defeat in the 12 games since the German took took over from Brendan Rodgers in October. (Editing by Martyn Herman)