NEWCASTLE, England, April 19 Newcastle United 1 Manchester City 1 Manchester City gave renewed hope to the chasing pack in the battle for a Champions League spot as they were held to a battling draw at relegation strugglers Newcastle United on Tuesday.

City, who took the lead when Sergio Aguero headed home from an offside position for his 100th Premier League goal after 14 minutes, were largely stifled by a Newcastle side who levelled through Vurnon Anita after 31 minutes.

City stayed third in the Premier League on 61 points, but the result opened the door in the battle for a top-four finish to their rivals Manchester United who are fifth, five points adrift with a game in hand. Arsenal are fourth on 60 points.

Rafa Benitez's side, who were denied a late winner when Joe Hart saved brilliantly from Georginio Wijnaldum, stay second-from-bottom on 29 points. They are a point adrift of local rivals Sunderland and two behind Norwich City, who are outside the relegation zone in 17th. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)