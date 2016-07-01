July 1 Newcastle United have completed the signing of midfielder Matt Ritchie on a five-year deal from Premier League side Bournemouth, the Championship club said on Friday.

The 26-year-old made 42 appearances last season under manager Eddie Howe, playing a key role in ensuring Bournemouth secured their Premier League status after being promoted to the top-flight.

No financial details of the transfer were disclosed.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to come to a football club like this," Ritchie told Newcastle's website(www.nufc.co.uk).

"It's fantastic to be here and I'm really looking forward to the challenge of getting the club back in the Premier League."

The Scottish international made 142 appearances for the south-coast side, helping the club to a double promotion from League One (third-tier) during his three-and-a-half stay with Bournemouth.

The winger becomes manager Rafael Benitez's third signing of the summer following the arrival of Gent goalkeeper Matz Sels and striker Dwight Gayle from Crystal Palace.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)