Soccer-Berahino served eight-week suspension, says Hughes
LONDON, Feb 3 Stoke City striker Saido Berahino served an eight-week suspension before he joined from West Bromwich Albion last month, manager Mark Hughes told reporters on Friday.
July 1 Newcastle United have completed the signing of midfielder Matt Ritchie on a five-year deal from Premier League side Bournemouth, the Championship club said on Friday.
The 26-year-old made 42 appearances last season under manager Eddie Howe, playing a key role in ensuring Bournemouth secured their Premier League status after being promoted to the top-flight.
No financial details of the transfer were disclosed.
"It's an unbelievable feeling to come to a football club like this," Ritchie told Newcastle's website(www.nufc.co.uk).
"It's fantastic to be here and I'm really looking forward to the challenge of getting the club back in the Premier League."
The Scottish international made 142 appearances for the south-coast side, helping the club to a double promotion from League One (third-tier) during his three-and-a-half stay with Bournemouth.
The winger becomes manager Rafael Benitez's third signing of the summer following the arrival of Gent goalkeeper Matz Sels and striker Dwight Gayle from Crystal Palace.
Feb 3 Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said he is unlikely to change his style of play despite struggling for game-time under manager Antonio Conte this season.
BERLIN, Feb 3 Liverpool Chief Executive Officer Ian Ayre will leave Anfield four months earlier than expected at the end of February to take on a similar role at German second division side 1860 Munich, the clubs announced on Friday.