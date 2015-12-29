Dec 29 Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Pavel Srnicek has died at the age of 47 nine days after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Czech Republic, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Srnicek collapsed while jogging on Dec. 20. He was taken to a hospital in Ostrava and placed in an induced coma.

"It is with deep sadness that I have to announce the passing of former Newcastle United player Pavel Srnicek," his agent Steve Wraith said in a statement:

Srnicek, who also had spells at Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham United and Portsmouth, made 150 appearances for Newcastle between 1991 and 1998, helping them win promotion to the top flight during the 1992-93 season.

He played 49 times for the Czech Republic and was a member of the squad that lost to Germany in the 1996 European Championship final. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)