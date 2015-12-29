(Changes dateline, sourcing, adds details)

PRAGUE Dec 29 Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Pavel Srnicek died on Tuesday at the age of 47, nine days after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Czech Republic.

Srnicek collapsed while jogging during a Christmas visit to his hometown Bohumin in eastern Czech Republic. He was taken to a hospital in nearby Ostrava and placed in an induced coma.

"It is with deep sadness that I have to announce the passing of former Newcastle United player Pavel Srnicek," his agent Steve Wraith said in a statement.

Srnicek, who also had spells at Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham United and Portsmouth, made 150 appearances for Newcastle between 1991 and 1998, helping them win promotion to the top flight during the 1992-93 season.

The former international played 49 games for the Czech national team and was a member of the squad at the 1996 European Championship when they lost to Germany in the final

He was a favourite of the Newcastle fans who called him "Pav" and travelled to north-east England this month to promote his autobiography.

Newcastle fans sang "Pavel is a Geordie" at halftime during the team's Boxing Day Premier League match against Everton. The club extended condolences to Srnicek's family.

Srnicek had worked as goalkeeping coach for Czech team Sparta Prague since 2011.

"Pavel, you were a great coach, mate and friend. We will not forget!" Sparta said on their website.

