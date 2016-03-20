SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mata set to miss rest of season after groin surgery
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Newcastle United 1 Sunderland 1
March 20 Aleksandar Mitrovic headed a late equaliser to end Newcastle's miserable losing run against fiercest neighbours and rivals Sunderland but the 1-1 draw still leaves both teams deep in the Premier League relegation mire.
The Serb soared at the far post to nod Georginio Wijnaldum's 79th-minute chipped cross back into the opposite corner just as the home fans at St James' Park were preparing for a seventh straight defeat at the hands of the Black Cats.
Sunderland had gone ahead a minute before halftime when Jermain Defoe volleyed in his 12th goal of the season and they had held out under plenty of Newcastle second-half pressure, even clearing off the line through Yann M'Vila soon after the break.
Described as one of the most important of the 156 Tyne-Wear derbies with relegation this season expected to cost 100 million pounds ($144.79 million), the draw pleased neither Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce nor his old sparring partner, Newcastle's new boss Rafa Benitez, with both sides still left in the relegation zone. ($1 = 0.6907 pounds) (Reporting by Ian Chadband; editing by Toby Davis)
April 14 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focused on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.