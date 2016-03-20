Newcastle United 1 Sunderland 1

March 20 Aleksandar Mitrovic headed a late equaliser to end Newcastle's miserable losing run against fiercest neighbours and rivals Sunderland but the 1-1 draw still leaves both teams deep in the Premier League relegation mire.

The Serb soared at the far post to nod Georginio Wijnaldum's 79th-minute chipped cross back into the opposite corner just as the home fans at St James' Park were preparing for a seventh straight defeat at the hands of the Black Cats.

Sunderland had gone ahead a minute before halftime when Jermain Defoe volleyed in his 12th goal of the season and they had held out under plenty of Newcastle second-half pressure, even clearing off the line through Yann M'Vila soon after the break.

Described as one of the most important of the 156 Tyne-Wear derbies with relegation this season expected to cost 100 million pounds ($144.79 million), the draw pleased neither Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce nor his old sparring partner, Newcastle's new boss Rafa Benitez, with both sides still left in the relegation zone. ($1 = 0.6907 pounds) (Reporting by Ian Chadband; editing by Toby Davis)