Jan 14 In-form West Ham United will welcome back Victor Moses, Cheikhou Kouyate and Mauro Zarate from injury for Saturday's Premier League match at Newcastle United, manager Slaven Bilic said.

West Ham, who have risen to fifth place on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run, are set to be without striker Andy Carroll.

Injury-prone Carroll suffered a hamstring strain in the 3-1 win at Bournemouth on Tuesday and Bilic said the extent of the forward's injury was "something in between a big and little one".

"Of course we will be cautious, and it is a blow for us because he was looking really sharp. He'll be back soon and he won't lose much," Bilic told reporters on Thursday.

West Ham have won three successive league matches and have not lost since being thumped 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 22.

West Ham have won three successive league matches and have not lost since being thumped 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 22.

"We want to continue the unbeaten run. First of all you are motivated enough with the Premier League. We're playing well and want to continue looking up the table," Bilic said.