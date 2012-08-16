ROTTERDAM, Netherlands Aug 16 Newcastle United
completed the signing of Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Vurnon Anita
on Thursday with the Dutch international hopeful his new club
can end their 43-year trophyless spell.
Anita, a key member of the Ajax team that won back-to-back
league titles in 2011 and 2012, has signed a five-year contract.
"I won almost everything in Holland so the step was not
difficult to make. Now I think we can also win trophies with
Newcastle and it's time to do that," Anita told the Newcastle
website (www.nufc.co.uk).
Newcastle have not won a major trophy since lifting the 1969
Fairs Cup, the precursor to the UEFA Cup which became the Europa
League.
Manager Alan Pardew said Anita, a versatile player who is
set to feature in a defensive midfield role, was raring to go.
"He's up to speed and ready to play when I need him. At 23
years old, we hope his best years are at Newcastle," said
Pardew, who guided the north east England club to fifth in the
top flight last season.
Anita, who made his debut for Ajax in 2006 aged 16 and also
won the 2010 Dutch Cup, said fellow Dutch international and
Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul had convinced him to join.
"He told me to join and said it was a very nice club with
great supporters," said Anita.
(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, Editing by Tom Pilcher)