LONDON Aug 23 Arsenal and Newcastle United were
both fined 30,000 pounds ($49,482) on Tuesday for failing to
control their players following their ill-tempered opening
Premier League match, the Football Association said.
Arsenal had striker Gervinho sent off in the 76th minute of
the 0-0 draw at St James' Park following a tussle with Newcastle
midfielder Joey Barton who received a yellow card for his part
in the fracas.
Gervinho was subsequently given a three-match ban along with
team-mate Alex Song, who was suspended for violent conduct
following an earlier altercation with Barton.
"An Independent Regulatory Commission today (Tuesday) found
both Newcastle United and Arsenal guilty of failing to control
their players," the FA said in a statement on their website
(www.thefa.com).
"The charges relate to an incident during their recent
league fixture at St James' Park on Saturday 13 August 2011.
"Both clubs denied the charge and requested a non-personal
hearing. In each case, the charge was proven by the Regulatory
Commission and both clubs have been fined £30,000."
Newcastle said on their website they had requested written
reasons for the decision and will consider their position after
these have been received.
($1 = 0.606 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)