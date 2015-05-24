LONDON May 24 Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has said the relegation-threatened Premier League club is not for sale and he will not be leaving until some silverware has been won.

In an extremely rare interview ahead of the club's must-win final match of the season at home against West Ham, Ashley said he could not have foreseen the relegation dogfight the Magpies have found themselves in.

"I can't have imagined it (the club's predicament) from Christmas. I probably didn't anticipate the club to be anywhere near this situation. After the last couple of weeks I'm a little bit shocked where we are today," he told Sky Sports.

Only a win against the Hammers on Sunday would make Premier League survival absolutely certain for Newcastle, with Hull City still able to leap-frog the Magpies should they beat Manchester United.

Newcastle boss John Carver has been under severe pressure from fans for a series of results which has seen the club slide down the league table to 17th place, just two points better off than Hull.

However, asked who was to blame, Ashley said "responsibility stops at my door" but added "I'm not going anywhere until we win something. That includes getting a Champions League place. I won't be selling it (the club) until I do. Not at any price."

He also said he would play no direct part in deciding who's in charge of the team next term.

"Managing director Lee Charnley and the football board will make a decision about any new manager" he said. "I will not be picking the next manager."

Newcastle, despite a large and vociferous fan-base, have won few major trophies in the modern era, taking the FA Cup in 1955 and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.