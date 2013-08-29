Aug 29 Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew expects French midfielder Yohan Cabaye to be in the squad for his side's Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has not played for Newcastle this season following a bid from Arsenal and potential interest from Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain.

"What I have said to Yohan Cabaye is I expect him to play this weekend," Pardew told reporters on Thursday.

"Until another bid comes in from Arsenal that is accepted or not that will be the situation."

Pardew said Cabaye could still leave before the end of the transfer window on Sept. 2, but he is hopeful he will be in the right state of mind to play.

"We'll have to wait and see over the next couple of days how that manifests itself," Pardew said.

Pardew was furious with Arsenal, accusing them of disrespect for placing a bid for Cabaye the day before the opening league game against Manchester City which Newcastle lost 4-0.

He left Cabaye out of the team for that match and the draw with West Ham United.

Newcastle are also reported to be interested in bringing Demba Ba back to St James' Park from Chelsea, having sold him to the London side for seven million pounds ($10.9 million) in January.

He has scored just six goals in 23 appearances for Chelsea and does not appear to figure in manager Jose Mourinho's plans.

"I think we've said, and just taking Demba out of the equation for a second, that we need and would like another striker or maybe another two flair players in the side, so we are the market for anybody in that field that we think is going to work for us," Pardew said.

"We work in a small spectre of the market in terms of the finance we have available, so that's what we're concentrating on."

($1 = 0.6437 British pounds)