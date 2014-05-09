(Adds Pardew quotes)

LONDON May 9 Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse will be out for "a number of months" after having surgery on a fractured patella, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The Senegal international, 28, suffered the injury in their home defeat to Swansea City last month and travelled to Paris to have the knee operation earlier this week.

"Cisse will spend his rehabilitation period at the Clairefontaine Medical Centre before returning to Tyneside to be further assessed by the club's medical staff," Newcastle said in a statement on their website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"He is expected to be sidelined for a number of months."

Like many of his Newcastle team mates, Cisse has suffered a frustrating season in front of goal, scoring only four times in all competitions for the north east club, who play Liverpool in their final game of the campaign on Sunday.

Alan Pardew's side, who have struggled for consistency and lost six straight games before beating Cardiff City last weekend, could play a role in the destination of the League title.

Second-place Liverpool, who trail leaders Manchester City by two points, need to beat Newcastle and hope their rivals slip up at home to West Ham United to win a first title in 24 years.

Newcastle will finish either ninth or tenth and Pardew said on Friday that they should have done better after lying in sixth place at Christmas.

"I'd like to think we could have finished above (eighth placed) Southampton," he said.

"Whether we could have pushed Everton or Spurs I don't know but we should have got closer than we did.

"In the first half of the season, we were one of the best teams in the league.

"In the second half, the results weren't good enough." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)