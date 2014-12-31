LONDON Dec 31 Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse has apologised after being banned for three matches for violent conduct and said the Football Association were right to punish him.

Cisse, who has scored nine league goals this season, accepted a charge of violent conduct after he elbowed defender Seamus Coleman in the Premier League match against Everton on Sunday.

"I'm sorry for doing something like this," Cisse told the club website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"I would like to play the next games, but I did something that's not good and the FA were right to ban me.

"It is not like me. I am not an aggressive player, but in football you cannot do something like this."

Cisse will miss league games against Burnley and leaders Chelsea and the FA Cup third-round trip to Leicester City.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)