LONDON, Sept 5 Newcastle United's Dutch international forward Siem de Jong has suffered a thigh injury and is likely to be out for a "number of months", leaving the Premier League club short of attacking options.

Newcastle said in a statement on their website (www.nufc.co.uk) on Friday that De Jong had suffered the injury in training and will be assessed further next week.

It is a blow for manager Alan Pardew, whose squad was already short of attacking options.

Loic Remy, the club's top scorer last season, rejoined parent club Queens Park Rangers before signing for Chelsea and they loaned out Hatem Ben Arfa on deadline day to Hull City.

The 25-year-old De Jong, who signed a six-year deal with Newcastle after leaving Ajax Amsterdam in July, missed much of the last campaign through injury. He has made three appearances this season. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)