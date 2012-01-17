Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Jan 17 Newcastle United have signed Senegal striker Papiss Cisse from bottom of the table Bundesliga team Freiburg on a five and a half year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Although the fee was undisclosed, it is likely to be the biggest of the January transfer window so far with local media reporting that it is around 10 million pounds ($15.35 million).
The 26-year-old must wait to make his debut as he is on international duty at the African Nations Cup.
"It is an honour to play for such a big club and I am looking forward to it," Cisse told Newcastle's website (www.nufc.co.uk).
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur