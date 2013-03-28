LONDON, March 28 Newcastle United assistant manager John Carver has been fined 1,000 pounds ($1,500) by the FA following his altercation with Wigan Athletic striker Callum McManaman in a Premier League match last month.

Carver, who was also warned about his future conduct, was left fuming along with the rest of the Newcastle bench after McManaman escaped punishment from the referee for a knee-high tackle on Massadio Haidara.

Newcastle's France under-21 international had to be carried off on a stretcher following the incident, although the injury proved to be less severe than first feared and the defender should be fit to play again next month.

Carver was charged with misconduct by the FA for clashing with McManaman as the Wigan player left the pitch at halftime.

"John Carver has been fined 1,000 pounds and warned to his future conduct as a result of the charge brought against him by the Football Association following United's match at Wigan Athletic on 17 March," said a statement on the Newcastle website (www.nufc.co.uk).

