Sept 20 Amid the vitriol and "Sack Pardew" banners held aloft by unhappy fans around St James' Park, embattled Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew did his best to keep his composure by not once leaving his technical area.

As the grumbles of disapproval grew ever more vociferous when Hull City took a 2-0 lead on Saturday, the smartly-suited Pardew kept faith that his side's miserable start to the Premier League season could not get any worse.

Bottom of the standings at the start of the day, Pardew could breathe slightly easier after two goals in the final 17 minutes, including an 87th-minute equaliser from barely-fit substitute Papiss Cisse, capped a fine fightback.

"It's been a difficult start for us. I'm very conscious of not making excuses really because I've been accused of making excuses but I just want to try and defend the team," Pardew, who was banned for seven matches for head-butting Hull player David Meyler last season, told Sky Sports News.

"We've had to climb a mountain. The players were magnificent. I'm very proud of the way we conducted ourselves as a team and as a staff today."

A point lifted Newcastle off the bottom but left the north east club still seeking their first league win after five games. Their miserable run stretches back to last season -- they have only won one of their last 13 in the league -- and the pressure on Pardew increased after a dismal 4-0 defeat at Southampton last weekend.

Pardew responded in the week by saying the "mass hysteria" over his future was affecting his players, and a section of fans were again only too keen to voice their displeasure.

SPORADIC CHANTS

Thousands of flyers were handed out before kickoff urging Pardew to go, and there were sporadic chants throughout a frenetic game.

"It's not lost on me... I get accused of being arrogant and egotistic but I'm also very proud to be manager of this football club," Pardew said.

"This is one of the best football clubs in the country and I'm going to fight to try and keep it. Of course, my team need to reflect that and they did today.

"It was important that I took the frustration from fans, in terms of standing on the sidelines, and I wasn't going to shirk away from that. Ironically one or two people behind me clapped me when I walked out... That was nice to start the game."

Showing he had retained a sense of humour, Pardew joked: "It was only two."

After a week in which midfielder Jonas Gutierrez flew home to Argentina for testicular cancer treatment, the dark clouds over the club appeared to grow heavier when Nikica Jelavic fired Hull ahead with a fine acrobatic volley soon after halftime.

Another sublime strike, this time a blast from distance from Mohamed Diame, gave Hull a 2-0 lead and prompted Pardew to throw Cisse into the fray.

The Senegal forward, seeing his first competitive action of the season after a knee injury, responded with a two-goal salvo that will perhaps prolong Pardew's tenure.

He capped a quick break by pulling a goal back on 73 minutes and smashed home the equaliser from Yoan Gouffran's knockback, celebrating by lifting his black and white shirt to reveal a t-shirt with the message "always looking forward Jonas".

"It just goes to show with Papiss's celebration that football can bring you together," said Pardew.

"Jonas announcing his thing this week was a big factor today. We really wanted to do something for Jonas and the team were terrific.

"We're not, perhaps, quite as good as we showed but we were really good at times today and I hope our fans see that and maybe they can digest that this week and we can follow it up." (Editing by Ed Osmond)