LONDON Oct 15 Newcastle United are likely to be without goalkeeper Tim Krul for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Leicester City after scans showed he had damaged elbow ligaments.

"(The scan) showed ligament damage to his left elbow and Krul will be assessed further by the Magpies' medical staff ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Leicester City," the club's website said on Wednesday.

Krul returned from international duty this week after suffering the injury.

The 26-year-old has started all seven of Newcastle's Premier League games this season, none of which have resulted in a win. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)