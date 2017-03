LONDON Oct 18 Newcastle United's home game against Leicester City on Saturday was delayed because of concerns over the safety of a giant video screen inside St James' Park.

"There is currently a short delay in opening the turnstiles for today's game whilst an issue with the new screen is being addressed," a club statement said.

There was no word on how long the kickoff would be delayed. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)