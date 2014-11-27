LONDON Nov 27 Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has been surprised by his team's performances in a run of five successive wins which have lifted them to fifth in the Premier League.

Pardew was under pressure to be sacked following a poor start to the season but he has turned things round ahead of the visit to his former club West Ham United on Saturday.

"It has surprised me some of the football we have played," he told a news conference on Thursday. "We've been really strong, really consistent and not given much away so hopefully we can continue that.

"West Ham's a tough place to go. There will be a tremendous atmosphere. They are on a great run.

"I used to be manager at West Ham so I know that stadium better than most. They are just below us, one point, and probably did the best transfer business in the summer that took their team forward massively."

Newcastle travel to Burnley on Tuesday before hosting runaway leaders Chelsea.

"It's a big week with three Premier League games in seven days so it's an important spell," Pardew said.

"The players have been phenomenal. It's difficult to calm them down, they're on fire and enjoying their football so we should be in a good place on Saturday."

Pardew expects midfielder Ryan Taylor to be out of action for around four weeks.

"His injury is not as bad as we first feared," Pardew said. "We've had a terrible run of injuries but have kept the winning run going and that is testament to the squad." (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)