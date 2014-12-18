LONDON Dec 18 Newcastle United are facing a goalkeeping crisis and manager Alan Pardew is considering asking the Premier League about the possibility of an emergency loan.

Already without Dutch international Tim Krul and Rob Elliott, both injured, Pardew has been relying on 21-year-old third-choice Jak Alnwick.

Alnwick, who made his senior competitive debut when he came on to replace Elliott in the Premier League defeat of Chelsea this month, has conceded eight goals in his last two games and injured his shoulder in the 4-0 League Cup defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

He was at fault for the first Tottenham goal and Pardew is looking for cover heading into a busy Christmas period.

His only other option is 17-year-old youth team keeper Freddie Woodman.

"It is something we might have to look at because there is no way that a 17-year-old that's our fourth-choice should be allowed to go in goal at this level.

"We will perhaps talk to the Premier League about Jak's situation," Pardew, whose side face Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby this weekend, said.

The Premier League does allow clubs an emergency loan if they are down to only one fit senior goalkeeper.

"He has an injury to his shoulder so we're going to have to see," Pardew said of Alnwick.

"The rules do allow you to have an emergency goalkeeper, I do know that, if you've only got one senior fit goalie.

"Freddie is classed as a senior even though he is 17 because he is a professional." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)