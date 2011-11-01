Nov 1 Newcastle United have informed the police
about a racist remark directed at teenage striker Sammy Ameobi
on Twitter, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.
"The racist comment is wholly unacceptable. Newcastle United
will not tolerate racism of any kind and will take the strongest
possible action against those responsible," the club said on
their website (www.nufc.co.uk).
Sammy, 19, is the younger brother of former England under-21
international Shola Ameobi, 30, who has played up front for
Newcastle all his career.
There have been two on-field incidents of alleged racist
abuse in the Premier League this season.
Chelsea and England captain John Terry and Liverpool and
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez have both denied accusations
levelled against them.
