Aug 30 Newcastle United signed Italy defender
Davide Santon from Inter Milan on a five-year-deal on Tuesday,
with the 20-year-old likely to fill the gap left by Jose
Enrique's departure to Liverpool.
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew told the Premier League club's
website (www.nufc.co.uk): "He is a quality left-back and an
established international who also gives us flexibility in
defence. Davide is a young lad and a great signing for us and I
am sure he will adapt to the Premier League very quickly."
Santon added: "I am really pleased to sign for Newcastle.
The chance to play in the Premier League and in front of 50,000
fans at St James' Park was too good to turn down."
The fee was undisclosed but British media said the defender
cost five million pounds ($8.1 million).
After making his debut for Inter in 2008-09, Santon played
40 times before spending the second half of last season on loan
at Cesena.
Newcastle are also expected to try and secure the signature
of Sochaux striker Modibo Maiga on Wednesday before the transfer
window closes.
The Magpies have made a good start to the season with seven
points from nine and are sixth in the table.
($1 = 0.614 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Mike Collett)