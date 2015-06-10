June 10 Newcastle United have named former England boss Steve McClaren as their new manager, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

McClaren joins the north-east outfit on a deal for an initial term of three years, which could be extended to eight, Newcastle said on their official website (www.nufc.co.uk).

McClaren, who has managed Middlesbrough, FC Twente, Vfl Wolfsburg and most recently Derby County, takes over after the club earlier confirmed interim manager John Carver had left.

"I am privileged to be appointed head coach of Newcastle United. This is a big club with a wonderful heritage," said McClaren. "I'm determined to give the supporters of Newcastle United a team they can be proud of." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)