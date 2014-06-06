June 6 Newcastle United have signed the 20-year-old CD Tenerife striker Ayoze Perez, the club announced on their official website (www.nufc.co.uk) on Friday.

Ayoze, as he is commonly known, joined his local club as an 11-year-old. Last year he scored 16 goals for them in Spanish football's second tier.

Ayoze told Newcastle's in-house television station: "I'm very happy to be here to start this new adventure.

"Any football player would be interested in playing for such a club and I will earn my position to get in the first team."

The Newcastle manager Alan Pardew added: "We're delighted to confirm our first signing of the summer and very pleased to have Ayoze at Newcastle United, as a number of other clubs were chasing his signature too.

"He had a terrific season in Spain last year and is a player who we hope to develop further.

"He's only 20 but has a very good eye for goal and that's a great asset for any young player to have." (Editing by Martyn Herman)