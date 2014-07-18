July 18 Newcastle United have signed Dutch World Cup defender Daryl Janmaat on a six-year-deal from Feyenoord, the Premier League club announced late on Thursday.

Janmaat, 24, made five appearances for the Netherlands in Brazil and scored five goals in 63 league appearances since joining Feyenoord from Heerenveen in 2012.

No transfer fee was announced but British media reported Newcastle paid around five million pounds ($8.55 million) for Janmaat, whose arrival allowed France fullback Mathieu Debuchy to complete his move to Arsenal.

Janmaat joins midfielders Remy Cabella, Siem de Jong and Jack Colback, and striker Ayoze Perez as off-season arrivals at Newcastle, who open their league campaign against champions Manchester City on Aug. 17.

Janmaat told the club's official website (www.nufc.co.uk): "Newcastle is a fantastic club, with a big history and a great stadium. I have also been told all about how great the fans are.

"This is the perfect move for me, and I am really looking forward to being with the team and getting started here at Newcastle. I think we are going to have a great season."

Manager Alan Pardew said he was delighted to see Janmaat join the club, adding: "Daryl had an excellent World Cup and we are looking forward to him continuing that form for Newcastle."

