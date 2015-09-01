Sept 1 Newcastle United midfielder Olivier Kemen has joined Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on a four-year contract, according to a statement on the French club's website.

Lyon said they had agreed to pay an initial fee of 750,000 euros ($848,625) for the 19-year-old Frenchman, in a statement on the club's website (www.olweb.fr/).

Newcastle are entitled to a percentage of any fee if the French club sell Kemen on in the future.

"Officially a Lyon player, really very happy to sign for this great club," Kemen said on Twitter on Monday night.

Newcastle signed Kemen from Ligue 2 side Metz in 2013 but he never played for the senior side.

