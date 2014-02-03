LONDON Feb 3 Newcastle United's controversial director of football Joe Kinnear has quit just over seven months into a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"Newcastle United can confirm that Joe Kinnear has this evening resigned from his position as director of football with immediate effect," the north-east club said in a statement on their website (www.nufc.co.uk).

Kinnear, 67, had come under fire after Newcastle, who were thrashed 3-0 at home by local rivals Sunderland in the league on Saturday, did not buy any new players in the January transfer window and lost playmaker Yohan Cabaye to Paris St Germain. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Ransom)