Soccer-Draws not enough for Boro to survive, says Gestede
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
LONDON Feb 3 Newcastle United's controversial director of football Joe Kinnear has quit just over seven months into a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.
"Newcastle United can confirm that Joe Kinnear has this evening resigned from his position as director of football with immediate effect," the north-east club said in a statement on their website (www.nufc.co.uk).
Kinnear, 67, had come under fire after Newcastle, who were thrashed 3-0 at home by local rivals Sunderland in the league on Saturday, did not buy any new players in the January transfer window and lost playmaker Yohan Cabaye to Paris St Germain. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Ransom)
March 21 Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has given credit to manager Sam Allardyce for the team's recent revival after a third consecutive Premier League victory without conceding a goal bolstered their chances of avoiding relegation.
March 21 Manchester City can go a long way to securing a Champions League spot for next season with a win at Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break, defender Bacary Sagna has said.