LONDON, March 27 Newcastle United's Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul will be out for two to three weeks with a knee injury, manager Alan Pardew said on Thursday.

Krul, hoping to get a call-up for the Netherlands World cup squad, injured his knee in the 3-0 Premier League defeat by Everton on Tuesday.

"Tim won't play (against Southampton at the weekend)," Pardew, who is still serving a touchline ban, said.

"He's out for the next two or three games for sure, so Rob Elliot will come in.

"He (Elliot) has made his international squad, and he's keen to stay in that squad. He needs to play, so the opportunity has landed at his feet.

"Rob's a confident goalie, and he'll look to take that on." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)