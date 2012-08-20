LONDON Aug 20 Newcastle United manager Alan
Pardew has been charged for pushing a linesman during his side's
opening 2-1 Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur on
Saturday, the English FA said in a statement.
"The FA has today charged Newcastle United manager Alan
Pardew with misconduct following his side's match against
Tottenham Hotspur on 18 August 2012," read the statement on
Monday.
Pardew was sent to the stands shortly after Demba Ba gave
Newcastle a 54th minute lead and swiftly apologised on
television for his "stupid" act, committed while contesting a
decision.
Pardew has until 1500 GMT on Thursday to respond to the
charge.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Mark Meadows)