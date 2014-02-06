Feb 6 Newcastle United's Cheick Tiote could miss up to three matches after injuring his hamstring in training, the club said on Thursday.

The Ivorian midfielder has been ruled out of the Premier League fixtures away to title-chasers Chelsea on Saturday and Wednesday's home game against Tottenham Hotspur, the club said on their website (www.nufc.co.uk).

He is also a doubt for the home match against Aston Villa on Feb. 23.

Tiote's injury is another blow for manager Alan Pardew, whose depleted side are already without leading scorer Loic Remy, who is serving the second of a three-match ban, and injured captain Fabricio Coloccini for Chelsea's visit.

Newcastle are eighth in the league, but have only won once in their last six games. (Reporting By Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)