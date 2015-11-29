NORWICH, England Nov 29 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's gamble of playing his injured "lion" Alexis Sanchez in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Norwich City may prove costly as the Chilean hobbled off amid fears he could face a lengthy absence.

On a wretched day for the injury-plagued Gunners, which also saw fresh woes for defender Laurent Koscielny and midfielder Santi Cazorla, Wenger admitted that Sanchez's hamstring trouble, in particular, looked ominous for the title challengers.

"We lost Alexis Sanchez. I do not know how long he will be out but it is a big blow," Wenger told reporters. "He says it's a kick on his hamstring. I believe that's not really the reality. I fear it is not the reality."

If forward Sanchez is ruled out for key games, including at Olympiakos on Dec. 9. which could decide Arsenal's Champions League fate, it will doubtless leave Wenger facing criticism about whether it was his own fault in risking the Chilean.

On Thursday, Wenger explained that Sanchez had suffered a "hamstring alarm" after the midweek Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb but reckoned that, like an explosive hunting lion, his predator had the durability and resistance to roar back.

Yet, having also often talked about how his workaholic striker needed a rest, Sunday looked an opportune moment to offer a fatigued stalwart some respite.

When asked about this by reporters, Wenger responded sharply: "The players are there to play, not to be rested when (the) press decides when they need to be rested."

The Frenchman also told Sky Sports when asked if the injury could have been down to Sanchez's workload: "You can say that is a problem but we don't have much choice up front. I would have rested him today but he declared that he had no problem."

Indeed, Sanchez had looked very sharp in the first half, setting up Mesut Ozil's goal, and it was only midway through the second half that he went down, clutching his right hamstring after rushing upfield to chase a loose ball.

Arsenal, whose casualty list has been staggering this year, lost Koscielny after 10 minutes with a hip injury and, according to Wenger, a knee problem saw Cazorla playing "on one leg" in the later stages when Arsenal had run out of replacements.