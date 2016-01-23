Jan 23 Norwich City 4 Liverpool 5

Adam Lallana's strike deep into stoppage time gave Liverpool a 5-4 win over Norwich City in an extraordinary Premier League game at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Liverpool had fought back from 3-1 down to lead 4-3 after 90 minutes but central defender Sebastien Bassong's fierce drive looked to have earned struggling Norwich a point before Lallana bundled the ball into the net with seconds remaining.

The visitors took the lead after 19 minutes when Roberto Firmino's scuffed strike found the corner of the net but Dieumerci Mbokani equalised with an audacious back-heel after Liverpool failed to deal with a corner on the half-hour.

Steven Naismith, making his Norwich debut, beat Simon Mignolet with a fierce shot from a narrow angle before halftime and Wes Hoolahan converted a penalty to give the hosts a two-goal cushion.

The unmarked Jordan Henderson then pulled one back for Liverpool with a low shot and Firmino's deft finish from Lallana's cross levelled the scores before James Milner slotted in following a dreadful back pass from Russell Martin. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)