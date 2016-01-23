LONDON Jan 23 Juergen Klopp said his crumpled glasses might end up in the Anfield museum after he broke them celebrating Liverpool's stoppage time winner in a bizarre Premier League match at Norwich City that had him rubbing his eyes in amazement.

Liverpool took the lead, then fell 3-1 behind, went 4-3 ahead only to concede a stoppage time equaliser before Adam Lallana secured a 5-4 victory for his side at Carrow Road.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach celebrated wildly with his players and in the resulting scrum his trademark spectacles were broken. Not that the German cared too much.

"Usually I have a second (pair) but until now I couldn't find it because it's really difficult to look for glasses without glasses!" Klopp, who said a previous pair he broke celebrating a win against Bayern Munich were now in Dortmund's museum, told reporters.

"I'm not sure if anyone (at the Anfield museum) will ask for them but I will keep them and we'll see."

Klopp could have been forgiven thinking he was seeing double throughout an incredible game in East Anglia where the goals poured in. It was only the fourth time in the history of the Premier League that a game had ended 5-4.

"It was spectacular, wild, good football, and both teams had good moments," said Klopp, whose inconsistent team moved up to seventh in the table, eight points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

"Until now my heart has been very stress-resistant, so I hope it stays like this! I've had a few games in my life similar to this, but not with a happy ending.

"I've had 4-4 two or three times and to win 5-4 doesn't happen often."

Liverpool's first win in four league games looked unlikely when Norwich responded to going behind to Roberto Firmino's miss-hit 18th-minute goal to lead 3-1 with 35 minutes remaining after Dieumerci Mbokani's backheel, debutant Steven Naismith's shot and a Wes Hoolahan penalty.

Jordan Henderson and Firmino made it 3-3 before James Milner seized on a terrible back pass to fire Liverpool 4-3 ahead.

There was yet more drama though with Sebastien Bassong pulling Norwich level in the second minute of stoppage time, before a goalmouth scramble saw Lallana volley the winner.

"We scored the goals, conceded again off a second ball from a set-play -- I can't believe it -- but then we tried one more time and Adam Lallana did it. Cool, really cool!" added Klopp. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Tony Jimenez)