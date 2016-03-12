Norwich City 0 Manchester City 0

NORWICH, England, March 12 Manchester City's hopes of regaining the Premier League title suffered a potentially grievous blow on Saturday as they were held to a goalless draw by struggling Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The unpredictable 2014 champions dominated possession and territory but still did not have the urgency nor invention to pierce a well-organised Canaries' rearguard.

Sergio Aguero's first half snapshot, well saved by John Ruddy at full stretch was the nearest they came to scoring as they had to settle frustratingly for remaining fourth in the title race, still nine points behind leaders Leicester City.

Norwich came closest to breaking the stalemate with Patrick Bamford, on his Norwich debut, hammering a brilliant half-volley against the crossbar just before halftime.

The point, though crucial to Norwich's fight against relegation, still leaves them in the bottom three. (Reporting by Ian Chadband)