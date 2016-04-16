Norwich City 0 Sunderland 3

April 16 Sunderland improved their chances of avoiding the drop while leaving Norwich City nervously looking over their shoulders on Saturday.

A first-half penalty from Fabio Borini, after he had been fouled by Andre Wisdom, and a strike early in the second half from Jermain Defoe gave Sunderland control before Duncan Watmore added the third goal in stoppage time after poor defending.

Norwich remained on 31 points, one spot above the Premier League relegation zone, while Sunderland moved on to 30.

Norwich have four games left to play, Sunderland have five.

The closest the home side came to scoring was when Nathan Redmond hit the post from 30 metres three minutes after halftime. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Tony Jimenez)