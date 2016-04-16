SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Chelsea v Arsenal matches
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
Norwich City 0 Sunderland 3
April 16 Sunderland improved their chances of avoiding the drop while leaving Norwich City nervously looking over their shoulders on Saturday.
A first-half penalty from Fabio Borini, after he had been fouled by Andre Wisdom, and a strike early in the second half from Jermain Defoe gave Sunderland control before Duncan Watmore added the third goal in stoppage time after poor defending.
Norwich remained on 31 points, one spot above the Premier League relegation zone, while Sunderland moved on to 30.
Norwich have four games left to play, Sunderland have five.
The closest the home side came to scoring was when Nathan Redmond hit the post from 30 metres three minutes after halftime. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
LONDON, Feb 2 Manchester City have recalled midfielder Yaya Toure to their Champions League squad after he was left out for the group stage last year in an omission that triggered a furious response from his agent.
LONDON, Feb 2 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 24 of the Premier League on Feb 4 and 5 (1500 unless stated):