March 3 Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey fears he might not play again this season after picking up an ankle injury in Tuesday's 2-1 Premier League defeat by Chelsea.

The Ghana-born Norway international, who went off in the 36th minute after a collision with Chelsea's Eden Hazard, has started 23 of his side's 28 league games and scored two goals.

"If the ligament in my ankle is ruined then I fear I'll need an operation. If that's the case, then my season is probably finished. The next check-up will be interesting," Tettey told British media.

Norwich have 10 games remaining in the Premier League.

The Canaries have dropped to 18th in the 20 team league after an eight game winless run, with seven defeats, They will hope to get back to winning ways on Saturday's trip to relegation-threatened Swansea City, six points above them. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Alan Baldwin)