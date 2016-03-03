Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
March 3 Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey fears he might not play again this season after picking up an ankle injury in Tuesday's 2-1 Premier League defeat by Chelsea.
The Ghana-born Norway international, who went off in the 36th minute after a collision with Chelsea's Eden Hazard, has started 23 of his side's 28 league games and scored two goals.
"If the ligament in my ankle is ruined then I fear I'll need an operation. If that's the case, then my season is probably finished. The next check-up will be interesting," Tettey told British media.
Norwich have 10 games remaining in the Premier League.
The Canaries have dropped to 18th in the 20 team league after an eight game winless run, with seven defeats, They will hope to get back to winning ways on Saturday's trip to relegation-threatened Swansea City, six points above them. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Alan Baldwin)
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
April 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth)