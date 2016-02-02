LONDON Feb 2 Norwich City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3

Tottenham strengthened their title bid with a commanding away display at Carrow Road.

Dele Alli continued where he left off when scoring a wonder goal against Crystal Palace 10 days ago, reacting well after two minutes to slam home from close range after Christian Eriksen's shot was parried.

Teenager Alli was involved again for Tottenham's second goal, earning a 30th-minute penalty that was tucked away by Harry Kane for his 13th goal in his last 15 league appearances.

England striker Kane also struck the woodwork in a dominant first half for the visitors and although Tottenham coasted after the break they were never threatened and Kane added the icing on the cake with a classy finish in stoppage time. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)